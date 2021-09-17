BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Liquorose, Emmanuel Reconcile After Winning Big Brother’s Task

All is well and back to normal between BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Liquorose and Emmanuel as Big Brother rewards the duo for a successful execution of the secret task given to Liquorose in the diary room.

Information Nigeria recalls that Liquorose, just like Saga, was also given a task to fulfill by Big Brother during her diary session on Tuesday.

Big Brother also told the professional dancer to avoid and pick a fight with her love interest in the house, Emmanuel.

Liquorose executed the task well, leaving Emmanuel with no doubts about her change of attitude towards him.

On Thursday evening, the duo were rewarded with 250 Abeg naira and 200 BB token each.

They were also treated to an exclusive dinner date in the Executive Lounge.