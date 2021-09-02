BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Singer Teni Reveals Favorite Housemate

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has revealed her favorite BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Teni has pitched her tent with professional dancer Liquorose.

She has also urged her fans to vote for the dance star who starred in her music video, ‘Askamaya’.

“Real recognize real and you see this babygurl, she’s one of the realest in that house. She and her team starred in Askamaya video, I am rooting for her. Team Teni Oya let’s vote. Make una help me keep her till day 72 abeg 🙏🏽 Check her page @liquorose on how to vote,” the music star wrote.