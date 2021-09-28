BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: The Streets Will Be Happy If I Win – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist, White Money, has said that the streets will be happy if he wins the show on Sunday.

The entrepreneur said this during his diary session on Tuesday.

White Money told Big Brother that he will do a huge Thanksgiving to God while he is all dressed in white.

White Money further said that he will make sure that the fattest cow in the abbatoir is killed for the Thanksgiving.

According to the lightskinned reality TV star, winning this season of Big Brother Naija will mean a lot to him because there were a lot of twists during the season.