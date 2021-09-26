BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Picked Cross As Deputy HoH – Emmanuel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Emmanuel, has revealed why he picked Cross as the Deputy Head of House on Sunday night during the live eviction show.

Information Nigeria recalls that Emmanuel won the Veto Head of House games on Monday and picked Liquorose as the Head of House.

The trio then received Immunity to make it to the final week of the season.

According to Emmanuel, he and Cross tied during the game so he only thought it was fair to reward him with the Deputy head of house position.

Cross also said that he felt humbled to be in the Head of House lounge with Liquorose for the week.