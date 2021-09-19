BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Stopped Talking To Cross – Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has spoken about why she stopped talking to Cross.

Ebuka asked the 21-year-old writer why she stopped talking to Cross.

Angel told Ebuka that she just stopped to Cross for no specific reason.

She then added that she just does not want to reveal what made her stop talking to him.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Angel & Saskay are really strong in this house – Cross reveals strong contenders ahead of possible eviction

Cross, when asked what happened between the both of them and why he had to go on his knees to apologize to Angel, replied that he honestly did not know what he did wrong.

He, however, pointed out that he had to apologize because Angel is a sweet lady who gets in her feelings and she is also young so he has to try to always be there for her.