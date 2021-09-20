BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Told Cross To Apologize To Nini – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money, has revealed why he told Cross to apologize Nini because she is a fan-favorite.

White Money spoke about it during the live eviction show on Sunday night after Ebuka Obi Uchendu asked him why he told Cross to apologize specifically because Nini is loved outside.

White Money told Ebuka that Nini is loved by all the housemates but it was a guess for him to assume that she is also loved by viewers outside the house.

Ebuka then told White Money not to involve the viewers in his conversations because there is no way he can say certainly that Nini is loved by fans outside.