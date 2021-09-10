BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Will Not Forgive Boma – Angel

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has revealed why she will not forgive former housemate, Boma.

Information Nigeria recalls Boma and Angel got into a heated clash shortly before his eviction.

During the altercation, the 34-year-old actor told 21-year-old Angel that she is still a child who should be sucking her mother’s breast.

He also called her a mental health patient and dragged her entire family. He did not stop there as he told her that Big Brother would be her biggest achievement in life.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel

Speaking with White Money about Boma, the 21-year-old ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality TV star said that she will not forgive Boma until she has achieved more in life.

She added that she gets motivated to push herself and do more in life when people call her names and look down on her.