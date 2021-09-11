BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: “You Can’t Replace My Love For Maria,” Pere Tells Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has told fellow housemate, Angel that she can’t replace the love that he felt for Maria.

Pere told Angel this while discussing with her and Liquorose.

He said that Maria is the only female housemate whom he developed feelings for and he does not regret it.

He further revealed that he fell in love with Maria because of her personality.

Angel then told him that she could make him fall in love with her to the point where he would forget he ever loved Maria.

Pere, however, disagreed with Angel as he maintained that he fell in love with Maria for her personality not her looks hence Angel cannot try to replace her.