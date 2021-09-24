BBNaija: Stop Judging Housemates, Tacha Warns

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, has warned viewers and fans of the reality TV show to desist from judging the housemates they watch on their screens.

In a video posted on social media, the Port Harcourt-born reality TV star said that viewers don’t know the struggles that housemates go through while trying to put up entertaining content for them.

She also noted that it’s unfair for the housemates to be judged harshly by the same people they are doing everything to entertain.

“Isn’t it funny how people that haven’t been in a situation have the most to say? How do you tell me how tight my shoe is when you are not the one wearing it. I just think it’s unfair on how harsh some people have been on these housemates. These guys are going through a lot for your entertainment,” she said.