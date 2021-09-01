BBNaija: Tega’s husband Ajeboh Dominic reacts to the incessant trolling his wife has received

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Tega’s husband, Ajeboh, has taken to social media to react to the incessant trolling his wife has received.

In a recent post on Tega’s page, Ajeboh who appears to be the handler shared another post made by a troll where they lit a red candle in prayer for the BBNaija star to get evicted.

In reaction to the discouraging post, Ajeboh noted that lighting candles was not enough to send his wife packing.

Speaking further, the young man said that despite the BBNaija show being a game, people seemed bent on destroying Tega.

According to him, blogs have posted lies about her that he has been unable to defend. He added that anything Tega says gets twisted.

He however implored fans to vote for his woman and give her a chance.

In his words: “Good morning Tegans! We will keep fighting for Tega. If you like, carry her picture for sacrifice because these candles won’t be enough but we will keep fighting for her. “It’s just a game, why are people bent on destroying Tega? The lies on the blogs, we can’t even defend! She says one thing and they change it to something else. Now it’s red candle? Africa please give Tega a chance too.”

Post Below:

