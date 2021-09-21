BBNaija: “The winner has already been established, we’re barely doing extracurricular activities” – Angel affirms (video)

As expected, some contestants will have more highlights than others considering how much they get fans and Nigerians talking about them.

One lady who has so far sparked conversations on social media at different times is Angel Smith.

BBNaija housemate, Angel has insisted that the winner of the Season 6 BBNaija show, tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’ has already been established and the other housemates are just involved in some extracurricular activities.

Angel made this statement during a conversation with Queen and Nini where she vehemently stated that last year the winner was already known long before the game came to an end.

She maintained that the audience has already made their choice and nothing can change their mind.

Nini who didn’t solely agree with Angel suggested that it is not too late for the viewers’ minds to change, but Angel insisted that the only way that can happen is if the ‘winner’ gets disqualified.

