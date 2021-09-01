BBNaija: This is the most boring season – Actress Uche Jumbo

Talented Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Uche Jombo has claimed that this year’s Big Brother reality show is boring to her and the least entertaining among all the seasons that have been aired so far.

Uche Jombo in a tweet said this year’s season has no entertaining value in it and it’s just boring to her but doesn’t know what others think about the show as in her opinion it’s the most boring show ever in the history of BBNAIJA.

According to her, she actually thinks this is the most boring Big Brother Naija season asking is it because the housemates are too many this year because to her it’s the least entertaining.