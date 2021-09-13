BBNaija: “WhiteMoney gave me daddy vibes but I want to explore more with Michael” – Jackie B

Housemate Jackie B has disclosed that she’s more interested in a romantic relationship with Micheal than with WhiteMoney.

Standing on the podium with Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Jackie B disclosed that she wasn’t aware that WhiteMoney had feelings for her.

She further disclosed that coming into the house, WhiteMoney gave her the daddy vibes and that’s why they are friends.

“Well, WhiteMoney gave me this daddy vibes when we got into the house. But, I want to explore more with Micheal outside”, she said.