BBNaija: Wolves in sheep clothing can’t hide for long – Boma called out by his ex-wife, Tokunbo

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Boma has been called out by his ex-wife, Tokunbo.

Recall that Boma has been making headlines for the past few days over his affair with a married woman, Tega.

And just yesterday, he was involved in a bitter quarrel with 21-year-old housemate, Angel.

In reaction to the social media uproar, Tokunbo who was married to Boma for about five years insinuated that the actor’s bad character is what the show is revealing.

In an Instagram story, Boma’s ex-wife wrote;

“When God said vengeance is mine, he means it! Leave it to Him.

Things will always come to light. Wolves in sheep clothing can’t hide for long.

Don’t be fake, your true character will one day come out where the world will see it.

“Anyways, back to me receiving my blessings. God is so kind and good to me,” she wrote.

