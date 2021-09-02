BBNaija: “You & Liquorose should create highlights of your relationship, let people know it’s real” – Content Creator, Tega tells Emmanuel

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega recently advised Emmanuel to create highlights of his relationship with his love interest, Liquorose.

According to Tega, the shine ya eye lovebirds needmto create highlights of their relationship to prove to people that what they share is real and authentic.

In a recent conversation with Emmanuel, a concerned Tega asked about the present situation of his relationship with Liquor and their plans for the future.

Mr Africa in response noted that whatever he and Liquorose share would definitely grow stronger when they leave the house.

Tega then advised him to deliberately create content with Liquorose to prove to viewers that they are actually serious about their relationship.

“While you’re in this house you and Liquorose should create highlights of your relationship, Let people know it’s real” Tega said.

This is coming after she advised Saskay and Jay Paul to stop refraining from some activities in their relationship and give the show more ‘content’ because that’s why they’re part of the show.

