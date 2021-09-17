BBNaija: You need to shine your eye – Angel advises Pere on how to deal with Saga

Angel, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, has advised Pere on how to deal with Saga.

Biggie on Thursday showed the housemates a video clip of Saga and Nini gossiping about Pere.

Saga mentioned that Pere cannot be trusted, describing him as lonely and suicidal.

This came as a shock to Pere who saw Saga as his close friend in the house.

Speaking to Pere in the garden, Angel advised him not to take things personal and Shine his eyes henceforth.

The 21-year-old BBNaija housemate also advised Pere to be conscious about what he says in the house as some housemates take his jokes too seriously and see him as an instigator.

Angel said: “That was a lot especially coming from your friend(Saga), you need to shine your eye.

“We all know you’re an instigator, some jokes you make, some people take them seriously and turn them to something serious.

“You need to be conscious about what you say. I’m sure you do it unconsciously but other people don’t find it funny.

“I understand how you feel, it’s so bad for it to come from a friend but we would soon be out of here. Just be careful with him.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria