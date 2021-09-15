BBNaija’s Kayvee Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee, has opened up on his mental health struggles while in the Big Brother house.

The reality TV star talked about this during his recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Kayvee revealed his mental breakdown started when he questioned his fellow housemates about themselves, and they all seemed protective about their identity.

Kayvee said he had never been in such a situation and was confused about the things happening in the Big Brother house because of self-doubt.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Kayvee Releases Official Statement

The reality TV star added that if he had someone to talk to while in the house, he probably would have got help but was afraid of breaking down on National TV, hence the reason he opted for withdrawal.

According to Kayvee, being on the Big Brother stage was a big thing for him and a significant accomplishment.