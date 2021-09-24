BBNaija’s Neo Loses Brother-In-Law To COVID-19

Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality TV star, Neo Akpofure, has taken to social media to announce the death of his brother-in-law who died due to COVID-19 complications.

The fashion model and reality TV star used the opportunity to also warn Nigerians to be very careful as COVID-19 is still real and deadly.

“It’s so painful to miss you this much Uncle Mike. You made my sister the happiest woman she could be, mum found a new son in you and you gave me the 3 sweetest nephews I’ve got. You shouldn’t have left so soon My G💔. COVID is real, IT KILLS!!!😭😭,” he wrote.