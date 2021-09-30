BBNaija’s Tochi Shares Message A Troll Sent To Him

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
BBNaija’s Tochi

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, alias Tochi, has shared the message a troll sent to him privately in his DM on Instagram.

In the message, the troll made it clear that Tochi has not achieved anything yet as a Big Brother Naija star unlike his colleagues who are already verified on Instagram and have strong fanbases that gift them cars, houses etc on their birthdays.

Reacting to the message, the realityTV star wrote:

People are nuts!! You have to be really hurting to wanna write all this! Hurt people hurt people!! You have to know yourself!!”

The reality TV star’s post

