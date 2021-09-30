BBNaija’s Tochi Shares Message A Troll Sent To Him

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, alias Tochi, has shared the message a troll sent to him privately in his DM on Instagram.

In the message, the troll made it clear that Tochi has not achieved anything yet as a Big Brother Naija star unlike his colleagues who are already verified on Instagram and have strong fanbases that gift them cars, houses etc on their birthdays.

Read Also: ‘Reduce The Pressure On Men To Provide,’ BBNaija’s Tochi Tells Ladies

Reacting to the message, the realityTV star wrote:

“People are nuts!! You have to be really hurting to wanna write all this! Hurt people hurt people!! You have to know yourself!!”