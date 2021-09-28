Be Guided By National Interest, Saraki Tells National Assembly Panel

Former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki has advised members of the Joint Conference Committee of the National Assembly to move fast in considering the different versions of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill passed by both chambers and let their decisions be guided only by national interest.

Saraki gave the advice in a statement by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, titled, ‘Electoral Act: Saraki Urges NASS Panel to Act in National Interest,’ on Monday.

Part of the statement read, “That is why it is important that members of the Conference Committee should strive hard to rise above partisan and personal considerations.

Also Read: NASS Won’t Produce Perfect Constitution… No Such Thing Exists: Gbajabiamila

“They should take decisions solely based on national interest and the need to strengthen our electoral process.

“The country is bigger than our various political parties. Nigeria is even bigger than any individual or any loyalty we may have to an individual.

“That is why members of the committee should give genuine and deep consideration to the delicate issue of adopting the provision on electronic transmission of results which will help to strengthen our electoral process, deepen our democracy and improve the level of participation in the elections.”