“Be Spiritually Alert When Looking For A Husband,” Actress Anita Joseph Tells Single Ladies

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju, has advised single ladies to be spiritually alert when on the lookout for a husband.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to dish out this piece of advice to single ladies.

The actress posted a caption which reads:

“Dear single girl! When yiy remove Cubana money, luxuriously furnished houses, machines in driveway as your priority for husband material, your eyes will open to the potentials of husbands knocking on your door.”

She further rejoined thus:

“Naaaaa they won’t listen. When looking for a life partner, you must also be spiritually alert. Your spiritual antenna must be activated.”