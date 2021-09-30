Benfica Humiliate Barcelona In Lisbon

The ghost of Lisbon that saw Barcelona mauled 8-2 by Bayern Munich in 2020 struck again on Wednesday night at the same venue as Benfica thrashed the Spanish club.

A hammering in Lisbon saw Darwin Nunez score twice, including a second-half penalty.

Nunez’s double and a smart finish from Rafa Silva consigned Koeman’s team to a second consecutive 3-0 loss in Group E, after they were thrashed by the same scoreline at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Eric Garcia was sent off late on for a second booking as the Spanish club sit bottom of the group.