Big Brother Issues One Strike Each To Saga, Nini

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Saga and Nini, have been served a strike each for contravening the house rules on whispering.

On Thursday night, Big Brother played the clip showing the reality stars whispering during a conversation on the bed while the lights were out.

The conversation that Nini and Saga were having was about Pere. Saga could be heard saying that Pere is weird and can’t be trusted. He also added that he shouldn’t have betrayed Maria like that.

Read AlsoSaga, Nini Serve Punishment For Failing Big Brother’s Task

Big Brother then told the duo that they have been issued a strike each for whispering which is a violation of the house rules.

This is Saga’s second strike and Nini’s first.

 

