Bisi Alimi Takes Sides With Annie Idibia

Popular gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has taken to his Instagram Story to take sides with Annie Idibia after she ranted about her marital woes on her Instagram Stories.

According to Alimi, the outrage of netizens at Annie Idibia for calling out 2face on Instagram is uncalled for because she is the one who has been at the receiving end of pain.

Read Also: Annie accuses her husband, 2face, of sharing the same house with his ex/babymama, Pero, during vacation

He wrote:

“A woman stayed with her husband, even when he was a community prick. Now she has had enough cos the man allegedly continues to disrespect his marriage, but no, he is not the problem. It is the woman who spoke out. Women in Nigeria will never win. Imagine Annie with baby daddies all across Nigeria, I am sure we will not be having this conversation.”