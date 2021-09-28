Bobrisky tenders public apology to his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has tendered an apology to his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh for humiliating her.

“Tonto, I humiliated you here so is a must I come back here to apologize for calling you out !!! I honestly didn’t know what came over me, but I later realize I was wrong… pls find it in your heart to forgive me.

Yes I might have be there for u as friends, the truth is you were also there for me at some point of my life. Pls find it in ur heart to forgive me once more. We necessarily shouldn’t be friends no more but let me apologize for calling you out.

To my fans, and to tonto fans I’m sorry many of you are disappointed at me, pls forgive me and I promise never to repeat dis no more. @iamfaithojo mummy thanks for giving me the best advice God bless you ma, you are truly a mother who don’t support evil.”