Borrowing To Accumulate Debt For Next Generation Is Criminal – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that borrowing to accumulate debt for the next generation is criminal.

He stated this in reaction to the Federal Government’s plan to source for fresh loans.

Speaking to Channels Television on the sidelines of an event in South Africa, Obasanjo noted that if the existing debt is left unserviced or unpaid, it might become a problem for successive administrations.

The former President although noted that borrowing is not a problem, however, stated that what could be a problem would be what one is borrowing for and the plan or capacity to pay back.

“But if you are borrowing and accumulating debts for the next generation and the next generation after them, it is criminal. What are you borrowing for?” Obasanjo asked.

“If we are borrowing for recurrent expenditure, it is the height of folly. If we are borrowing for development that can pay for itself, that is understandable. Then the payment, how long will it take to pay itself?”

The ex-president recalled that during his tenure in 1999, the country was spending $3.5 billion to service debts that kept on increasing.

“When I came into government as elected President, we were spending $3.5 billion to service debts. Even with that, our quantum of debts was not going down.”