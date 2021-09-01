BREAKING: Buhari Sacks Two Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Alhaji Sabo Nanono.

This is contained in the brief statement read by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday.

President Buhari stated that the process of rejigging his cabinet is going to be continuous.

The President also announced the redeployment of two Ministers to take over from them.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar is to take over as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, is to take over as the Minister for Power.