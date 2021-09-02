BREAKING: Five Zamfara Students Escape From Bandits’ Den

Five students out of the 74 abducted from Government Secondary School, Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have escaped.

Gunmen invaded the school on Wednesday morning, abducting 74 students and a teacher.

More than 400 students were said to be at the school at the time of the attack.

A father of one of the escaped students, all women, told the BBC Hausa that his daughter returned home around 1am.

He said his daughter told him that their captors divided them into two groups, and in the process of dividing them, she and four others managed to escape.

He added that two of the children who escaped are currently being treated at a hospital.