BREAKING: Gov Obiano Leads Protest Against IPOB Sit-At-Home Order

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano on Monday led a protest against the continued sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Although IPOB had later suspended the order, residents had continued to stay at home every Monday apparently because of fear of possible attack by hoodlums.

On Monday, the state government moved to some streets in Awka, the state capital to enforce the return to businesses in the state.

The governor who led members of his executive council during the protest visited banks and markets at the state capital.

He said, “The state must avoid giving urchins the chance to take over the helm of affairs. I chose to lead from the front to end this fear of molestation, harassment, intimidation.”