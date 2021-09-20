BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Signs Anti-Grazing Bill Into Law

The number of Southern governors that have kicked against the open-grazing of cattle has increased with Lagos State being the newest state to sign the bill into law.

On Monday afternoon, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the anti-Open grazing bill into law.

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly had passed the anti-grazing bill the same week it passed the Value Added Tax bill.

However, Governor Sanwo-Olu did not sign the anti-grazing bill alongside the VAT bill.

Recall that last week, Akwa Ibom and Enugu State governors also signed the anti-grazing bills in their respective states.