Buhari Departs Abuja To Attend 76th UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for New York, the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this on Sunday.

He stated that his principal will join other world leaders for the 76th session of the UNGA which opened on September 14.

According to the presidential spokesman, President Buhari will address the assembly during the general debates on Friday, September 24.

The President is expected to speak on this year’s theme which is “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalize the United Nations” and other global issues.