Buhari: Igbo Are In Charge Of Nigeria’s Economy — They’re More Enterprising

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the Igbo are enterprising, and as such, contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

The president stated this on Thursday at a meeting with south-east leaders, during his one-day visit to Imo state.

Buhari had held a closed-door meeting with the south-east leaders.

Also Read: Uzodinma On Buhari’s Visit: IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order Only On Social Media

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, Buhari also urged the south-east leaders to sensitise their people on the need to support free and fair elections in 2023.

“The fundamental thing about the Igbo people is that there is no town you will visit in Nigeria without seeing the Igbo being in charge of either infrastructure or pharmaceutical industry. Therefore, it is unthinkable for me that any Igbo man would consider himself not to be a part of Nigeria,” he said.

“The evidence is there for everyone to see that Igbos are in charge of Nigeria’s economy.”