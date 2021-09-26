Buhari Returns To Abuja After UNGA

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a week’s stays in New York, United States of America (USA) for the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President reportedly touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 5:20 am on Sunday.

Also Read: House Of Reps’ Minority Caucus Faults Buhari’s Claims At UN General Assembly

According to reports, he was ferried to the Presidential Villa immediately.

While in New York, President Buhari engaged in a number of diplomatic and trade meetings with other leaders from different parts of the world.