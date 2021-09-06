Buhari Sent Me Here For A Purpose, Says New Power Minister

The new Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari sent him to take over the ministry for a purpose.

Aliyu made this comment when he assumed duty at the Federal Ministry of Power, Abuja on Monday.

While addressing directors and officials of the ministry, he said, “I know you have done a lot, I am here to assist you together with you or without you because that is my mandate to ensure that we succeed. My employer sent me here for a purpose.”

Stating this purpose, the new Minister of Power said he was sent to the ministry to ensure that everything about power was done right.

Aliyu then sought the cooperation of stakeholders to succeed saying, “So, I need not only your hands on deck but I need your minds; that is where enthusiasm is, that is where loyalty is, that is where honesty is, that is where commitment and dedication is.

“Our work touches the lives of all Nigerians so I am here to add value to what you have been doing.”