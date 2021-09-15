Buhari Swears In Three New INEC National Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Wednesday at the presidential villa.

The commissioners sworn in include Baba Bila, representing the north-east zone; Sani Adam, representing north-central, and Abdullahi Abdu, representing north-west.

The swearing-in took place before the start of the virtual meeting of the federal executive council (FEC).

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, are among those physically attending the FEC meeting, which started at 9 am.

Also present are Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture; Abubakar Malami, attorney general of the federation, and Suleiman Adamu, minister of water resources.

Others include Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning; Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, and Rauf Aregbeshola, minister of interior.