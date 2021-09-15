Buhari To Address UN General Assembly Sept 24

President Muhammadu Buhari will reportedly address the 76th Session of the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, September 24.

According to a provisional list of speakers obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria from the UN headquarters in New York, President Buhari would be the second speaker on the fourth day.

Also Read: President Buhari demands fresh $4billion loan approval from the National Assembly

The Nigerian leader would deliver his address around 9 am (around 2 pm Nigerian time) to other world leaders during the morning session.

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, would be the first world leader to present his address to the 76th session as it is tradition, followed by the U.S. President, Joe Biden, the traditional second speaker, being the host country.