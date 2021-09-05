Buhari To Commission Projects In Imo On Thursday — Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will visit the state on Thursday, September 9.

The governor spoke of the visit while addressing journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on Saturday.

Uzodinma stated that the president will commission some “significant projects” executed by his administration.

The governor said that he visited Abuja to “address some political matters and some critical issues that are supposed to be handled in Abuja”.

“While in Abuja, I secured approval for President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Imo on Thursday, Sept. 9, to commission some significant projects put together by the Shared Prosperity Administration.

“More to that, Imo has been able to attract additional support from Mr President on management of some ecological problems in the state,’’ he said.