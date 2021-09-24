Buhari’s Lopsided Appointments Worsening Nigeria’s Division, Says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting nepotism and acts of sectionalism in all his appointments.

Ortom stated that such act violated the principle of federal character as enshrined in the constitution.

He added that the lopsided federal appointments and other acts of sectionalism had divided Nigeria more than ever.

The governor stated this in Enugu during a lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Enugu chapel, with the theme, ‘Emerging security situation in the South-East: the place of good governance” held in Enugu.

He said, “The lopsided federal appointments, nepotism and other acts of sectionalism, particularly from 2015 to date, have divided Nigeria now more than at any other time in the country’s history.

“The Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the constitution has been abused and abandoned by the present administration. This is where leadership has failed Nigerians and good governance has also been relegated to the back seat.

“Eastern Nigeria, like other parts of the country, deserves equal attention with the provision of critical infrastructure and development projects, as well as allocation of resources and key appointments at the federal level.”