Candidates Affected By IPOB Sit-at-Home Order To Rewrite WASSCE: FG

The federal ministry of education has assured candidates who missed the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the South-East would be allowed to rewrite the examination.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Sonny Echono, made this known while monitoring some examination centres in Abuja on Monday.

Expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the examination, written by over 1.57 million candidates across the country, Mr Echono frowned at the September 13 disruption of centres in the South-East.

According to him, the ministry will put modalities to ensure that the candidates who missed the examination were allowed to rewrite it.

“We are very pleased that all around the country; examinations are going on peacefully as we have a total of over 19,000 exams centres across the country with over 1.57million registered candidates.

“Besides the disruptions we had on Sept.13 in the South East where some candidates were stopped from doing the exams, it is a peaceful examination.

“We are complying with all the standards and ethics of examinations, we are pursuing very hard more cases, incidence or possibilities of examinations malpractice because we have a zero-tolerance for examinations malpractice.

“We shall punish any person found culpable and ensure that sanity is restored in our system,” he said.