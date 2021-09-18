Cheating Will Not Make Me Leave My Husband – Actress Imade Osawaru

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Imade Osawaru, has opened up about her personal life in a recent encounter with Saturday Sun.

According to the movie star and CEO of Mademonic Entertainment Production, she is the type of woman who can forgive her husband of infidelity.

“Yes I can forgive my partner of infidelity,” she said, adding, “Only domestic violence can make me quit my relationship. I can forgive and take him back if he cheated but he can’t bring in another child. I’m not saying they can cheat and I don’t pray for a cheating partner but cheating will not make me leave.”

Read Also: I Won’t Leave My Husband Even If He Cheated On Me – Actress Nkechi Blessing

On her relationship status, Osawaru revealed that she is still single.

“I am still single at the moment and No! I’m not scared of marriage, it has not just happened yet for me, but hopefully soon by God’s grace. I am very open to marriage but I have not just found the right one yet. However my expectations from prospective suitors are; he must be respectful, loving, caring, God-fearing, and rich and yes I can marry an older man,” she said.