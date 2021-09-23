Chelsea Triumph Over Villa In Shootout

Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Much-maligned German forward Timo Werner headed Chelsea into the lead in the 54th minute, finishing off Reece James’ cross for his first goal in 11 games.

With Villa fan Prince William watching from the stands, 19-year-old striker Cameron Archer equalised in the 64th minute with a close-range header from Matty Cash’s cross.

Defender, James scored Chelsea’s winning penalty in the shoot-out after Ashley Young and Marvelous Nakamba missed for Villa.