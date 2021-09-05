CJN Demands Court Records Of All Conflicting Orders

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has demanded the records of proceedings in all the suits on which conflicting exparte orders were given.

Spokesperson of the National Judicial Council, Soji Oye confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday.

According to reports, the Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Jigawa, Delta and Imo states are to meet with the CJN on Monday, September 6, to answer questions on the controversial conflicting orders delivered in their various states.

The CJN is also expected to meet with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association in the course of the week, over the issue.