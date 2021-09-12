Cleric Asks FG To Intervene In Release Of Sunday Igboho

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ijesha North, Rt. Revd. Isaac Oluyamo, has advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene in ensuring the release of Sunday Igboho, a leader of Yoruba Nation agitator from detention in Benin Republic.

Bishop Oluyamo stated this while addressing journalists at Ijebu-IJesha the headquarters of Oriade Local Government in Osun State during thanksgiving service in honour of Professor Theophilus Taiwo Olowokure.

He added that, after FG secured his release he should be handed over to Southwest traditional rulers for deliberation that will ensure Nigeria’s unity.

Also Read: Igboho Aides: Armed Robbers Hijack DSS Case File -Lawyer

He said, “the Federal Government should work for the release of Sunday Igboho and hand him over to royal fathers in the Southwest for the purpose of resolving the matter amicably.

“I believe it is our traditional institution in the Southwest that can handle the issue of Sunday Igboho the way it should be handled. If the Federal Government can work for his release and hand him over to our royal fathers, I am sure they can resolve it amicably.”