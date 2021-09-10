Comedian MC Morris accuses Simi of turning her back on him & others who helped her grow after she made it in the industry

A Canada-based Nigerian comedian, Mc Morris, has taken to social media to call out popular singer, Simi.

Comedian MC Morris has accused Simi of turning her back on him after he put his resources into helping her grow in the industry.

He alleged that he shared his platform with Simi and used his personal resources to transport Simi to events so she can be seen and embraced.

He added that when Simi caused damages in the course of doing her job, he paid the debts.

However, he claims that when she became successful, she forgot him, refused to recommend him for shows, and demanded he pays when he invited her to his show.

He shared throwback photos of him and Simi and said he chose to speak up now so he can have a clear mind.

Read his claims below:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria