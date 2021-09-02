Count Me Out Of 2023 Presidential Race — Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, denied nursing any presidential ambition in 2023, describing it as a ‘needless distraction’.
“Though Mr. Governor’s constitutional right, qualification and competencies are not in doubt, this particular campaign does not represent in any manner, his immediate political disposition.
“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu who has just been re-elected wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State.
“We advise all those involved to be guided just as he holds the firm view that only God can put men in position.”