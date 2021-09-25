Coups Eroding Democratic Gains Of West Africa, Buhari Tells World Leaders At UNGA

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over the trend of coups in several West African countries.

President Buhari expressed that the “unconstitutional takeover of power” is eroding the democratic gains of the sub-region.

He spoke on the issue, among several others, during his address on Friday at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations general assembly in New York, US.

The president said: “In West Africa especially, our democratic gains of the past decades are now being eroded. The recent trend of unconstitutional takeover of power, sometimes in reaction to unilateral changes of constitutions by some leaders, must not be tolerated by the international community.

“Nigeria fully supports the efforts by ECOWAS to address this growing challenge and appreciates the support of both the African Union and the United Nations.

“In this regard, I would like to reiterate that as leaders of our individual Member-States we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits. This is one area that generates crisis and political tension in our sub-region.”