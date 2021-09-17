Court Orders DSS To Pay Igboho N20bn For Unlawful Invasion

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been directed to pay N20 billion to Sunday Igboho for unlawfully invading his Ibadan residence on July 1 by an Oyo State High Court.

The judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, on Friday, awarded the sum as exemplary and aggravated damages against the secret service in the fundamental human rights suit filed by Igboho.

Igboho had sued the AGF, the DSS, and the director of the DSS in Oyo state, demanding N5.5 billion in damages over the raid on his Ibadan home.

Giving the ruling on Friday, the court declared the invasion on Igboho’s home as illegal. The court also described the action of the DSS as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices” against Igboho.

The court also awarded an additional cost of N2 million against the respondents jointly and in favour of Igboho.