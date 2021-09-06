COVID-19: Insurance Sector Will Play A Vital Role In Africa’s Economic Recovery: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the insurance industry will play a vital role in Africa’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

He stated that the insurance sector would play a crucial part in the diversification of the economy by bringing “necessary stability, economic sustainability, revenue generation, job creation and financial inclusiveness.’’

The president spoke virtually on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 47th African Insurance Organisation (AIO) conference and annual general assembly.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying, “There is a great future for the insurance industry in Africa. We only need to put the right mechanism in place for it to thrive. I assure you that this administration has and will continue to support insurance growth in Nigeria and Africa at large.”

“I commend the leadership of the AIO for the resilience, foresight and perseverance in ensuring that the African Insurance market strives to meet its expectations in the global market notwithstanding the prevailing challenges.’’