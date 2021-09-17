Daddy Freeze Weighs In On Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri’s Failed Relationship

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the controversial breakup between Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri.

The media personality addressed his message to Prince Kpokpogri.

Daddy Freeze told Kpokpogri to allow things slide and stop creating content out of their breakup as if people are running out of content this period.

Daddy Freeze went on to add that Kpokpogri is spoiling things for Tonto’s next man with the way he is milking their controversial breakup to give himself free publicity.

According to Freeze, Kpokpogri’s current craze for publicity will make Tonto not post her next man on Instagram at all.