Dakuku Peterside To Wike: You Have No Moral Right To Speak On Credible Elections

Former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside has expressed that Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, has no right to speak of credible electoral processes.

Recall that on Sunday, Wike had raised an alarm over alleged plans to rig the 2023 general election, adding that he is concerned why Nigeria has not adopted the electronic transmission of election results.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Peterside, former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, described Wike as a hypocrite.

“Here is Wike that the Appeal Court agreed that he mindlessly rigged 2015 governorship election, with the death of hundreds of Rivers people and usage of underhand tactics to ride into power,” Peterside said.

“Rivers people lost their loved ones in no less than six LGAs all because of the desperation of one man who sadistically chose to grab power by all means possible.

“This is the same governor who is on record to have given INEC officials over N300m to rig election in Rivers State, the same man who is alleged to have bribed judges to sway decisions in his favour.

“How can such notorious person pontificate over how to conduct free, fair and credible election? He has absolutely no moral right to speak on credible electoral processes.”